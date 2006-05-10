“Lost” and Found

As most of our friends can tell you, Wednesday night is “Lost” night at our house. They know not to call. Unless it’s a rerun, we probably won’t pick up. Even though Tivo is recording the episode and we could watch it any time, we usually watch the night it airs. Can’t risk overhearing or reading a spoiler. We wait just long enough to give the show a head start, then skip the commercials. As soon as it’s over, we hit the “Lost” discussion boards . Yeah, we’ve got the fever. Not quite as bad as the fans described in today’s USA Today , but close.

I think this is the first show where the Web truly enhances the show for me. I’m not talking about snarky recaps that help you appreciate the absurdity of “24.” We rely on “Lost” anthropologists who must be watching the show frame-by-frame for new clues. They routinely find things we’ve missed, like the annotated version of the map that Locke glimpsed in the hatch. They postulate theories about what’s happening and why that keep us talking until the next episode (Claire is Jack’s half-sister?!). Then there are the fake sites, fake book, fake TV and newspaper ads for The Hanso Foundation.

What do you think, is “Lost” breaking new ground with its multimedia mystery, feeding an obsession that’s headed nowhere, or annoying non-viewers who truly are lost about all the fuss?