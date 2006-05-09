Three Easy Pieces

Today’s recommended reading, from various sources:
- $3 a Gallon? Not at Fuel Banks: A central Minnesota retailer cracks the code on high fuel prices, organizing a futures market-like fuel co-op in which members prepay for fuel, tapping into the reserve over time. One bought $400,000 worth of gas at one time.
- Got a Second? GE Has a Quick Message: Mainstream advertisers take an unexpected cue from the Easter egg in the trailer for Mel Gibson’s “Apocalypto.” Subliminal advertising for those with DVRs.
- Wild Cards: Business cards don’t need to made out of paper. They could be made out of, say, silk.