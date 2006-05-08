New on Nano

I read Ray Kurzweil’s book, “The Singularity is Near,” late last year. It’s an exploration of how technology will rapidly transform our society in the next few decades. Nanotechnology is a crucial part of the equation and gets ample attention in the book. Kurzweil is also involved with the Center for Responsible Nanotechnology, a non-profit formed to promote this technology and to discuss ways to minimize the dangers that may come from it.

Members of CRN’s expert “task force” have just published a series of essays examining the effects of nanotechnology. Many of these pieces, which appear in an academic journal called “Nanotechnology Perceptions,” can be found online, with comments and discussions (click the Kurzweil AI links under “Discussion”). Given the huge impact nanotechnology is expected to have across so many fields, these essays are worth a look.

Do you believe nanotechnology be as transformative as some have predicted? For better or worse?