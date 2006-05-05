Derby Fans, Get Cooking

Back in February, I saw Levy Restaurants in action at the Super Bowl. The Chicago-based company fed about 70,000 people, from the fans to the reporters to the Rolling Stones (sushi for Mick and the boys). While talking with Levy’s chefs, I learned that cooking-wise the Kentucky Derby is their Super Bowl. In the days leading up to tomorrow’s race, Levy cooks and feeds one giant crowd after another — 350,000 people in all.

Ron Krivosik is the head chef at Churchill Downs. He’s been cooking since he was eight years old. His mother would leave directions for dinner with the three kids before heading off to work, and because Ron was the youngest, his siblings put him to work. Smart kids. And well-fed kids.

Even if you can’t make it to the Derby, you can cook like Krivosik and the 40 chefs that Levy flies in for the event. Here’s their recipe for a couple of Derby favorites, spicy barbecue shrimp and bourbon braised lamb shank. Bon appetit.

And in case you’re wondering what else is on the Derby menu, here’s a peek, along with the staggering amounts Levy is preparing:

63,000 jumbo shrimp

25,000 Derby pies

120,000 mint juleps

12,000 lbs. of smoked pork

7,000 lbs. of beef

