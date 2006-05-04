Multiple Jeopardy on the Job

An article in today’s Wall Street Journal indicates that there’s also a pronounced gender-generation gap.

Male managers, as they have for centuries, tend to interact with younger male subordinates in familiar patterns — some paternal, others more jocular. It’s a far newer and less certain game for female leaders trying to navigate generational relationships.

While the stock photo accompanying is cartoonily insulting to many female leaders, it’s an interesting question: Do women in business handle the generation gap differently than men? What have you seen where you work?