HR Lessons From the Frontier

This week I’ve been obsessively watching Texas Ranch House on PBS, which has been as illuminating about history as it is about team dynamics. The basic premise, for you green folk, is that real people have signed on to recreate ranch life in 1867. A ranch-owner, his family, a maid, a team of ranch hands, and a cook arrive in the Texas wilderness to create a viable cattle business. By the end of the summer, the group must have at least 200 cattle to sell to a ready buyer and then drive the herd to its destination in order to turn a profit.

From the beginning, the show has yielded universal lessons in managing people. The militaristic foreman, Stan, spends the first part of the show barking orders at a young crew that becomes increasingly resentful. A fistfight with the passive-agressive cook, Nacho, leads to Stan’s prompt dismissal. The aspiring cowboys quickly take to their new leader, Robby, and his quiet, inclusive work style. Morale picks up and the crew gets the work done. But the ranch is never without some looming drama, usually involving partnership, respect, and decision-making. Nacho’s food makes the crew sick and he refuses to clean his kitchen, leading to his abrupt dismissal. Short on help, Robby and his crew have started to clash with ranch-owner Bill Cooke, whose vociferous wife Lisa insists on being part of every personnel decision…for better, but usually, for worse.

So, will the crew succeed? They’ve had to grapple with horse thieves, Native Americans, illness, hunger, and the blazing summer heat. Will Shaun, the cowboy who sacrificed wrangling to step up as cook, get to ride on the final cattle drive? Or will the Cooke family’s maid, Maura, encouraged by Mr. Cooke to train as a cowgirl (without Robby’s knowledge), get to go instead? Mrs. Cooke says Maura is better on horseback than she is in the kitchen, while Shaun feels he should be rewarded for his work at the stove. Bill Cooke has been wavering back and forth. Oh, and the cowboys dislike Maura, by the way. Given the situation, what would you do if you were in Bill’s place?

The two-hour conclusion airs tonight at 8 p.m. and the entire series is repeated in a marathon this Sunday.