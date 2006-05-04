Rewriting the Rules Redux

Predictably, perhaps, Raytheon CEO William Swanson — the corporate-world’s Kaavya Viswanathan — is getting his knuckles rapped by the company’s board of directors after public disclosures that he plagiarized nearly half of his 33 Unwritten Rules of Management.

Yesterday, the board said it will keep Swanson’s salary at its 2005 level and cut his stock options by 20%, according to a company statement.

For his part, Swanson has apologized, saying the “originality of the material was never the rules themselves.”

He has also added a 34th rule, which to readers of this blog may sound familiar: “Regarding the truisms of human behavior, there are no original rules.”

Okay, so we said fortune-cookie aphorisms. Close enough?