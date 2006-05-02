Innovating in Public

In the public realm, that is. We dwell so much on innovation in Corporate America that it’s easy to overlook the countless people applying ideas and passion to make change in civic life. We feature these folks often in Fast Company–from our Social Capitalist Awards to features on folks like Tulane President Scott Cowen and disaster logistics entrepeneur Lynn Fritz .

Starting August 18, Harwood Institute will gather top nonprofit leaders, philanthropists, social entrepreneurs, business people, public officials, educators, and faith leaders for its Annual Public Innovators Summit at the Zermatt Resort & Spa in Midway, Utah. Fast Company is partnering to make this inaugural summit happen.

These leaders will discuss the barriers that stall innovation; what conditions have to be present to spread innovation in public life; and how we get people to re-engage in their communities.

To register, go here. Better yet, send us names of public leaders you think we should invite–and who should be contributing to this important conversation.