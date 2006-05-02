For years, Richard Watson has been collecting treasure troves of pop culture trends under banners like “Brainfruit” and “What’s Next.” Eclectic assortments of witty speculation and hard data, his lists are trendspotter trail mix – compelling bits of emerging news from science, media, banking, government, food and more than half-a-dozen other categories.

A consultant to companies like Virgin, Toyota and Unilver (and an online innovation columnist for FC) Watson describes What’s Next as a “business intelligence report,” but don’t be fooled by the stuffy name; the bi-monthly snack is hip, irreverent and smart. For example, the most recent issue includes stories on “the architecture of sleep,” “aged ice cream” and biofuel airplanes.

When Watson wrote me recently to announce the release of issue 10 of “What’s Next” (tucked away behind a password) I asked him if he’d be willing to open it up to our readers. With a smile, he consented. Clear 30 minutes of your afternoon and check it out. When you’re done, let me know what you think.

Click here for What’s Next.

Username: fcblog

Password: reader

(Valid through 12/31/06)