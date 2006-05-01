Anyone who took interest in Fast Company‘s recent issue on the future of food will surely be fascinated by Michael Pollan’s new book, “The Omnivore’s Dilemma.” Pollan shows that the loosely worded government standards have enabled big food producers to hoodwink consumers by charging a lot more for “organic” food that’s hardly different from the industrial variety and probably not much better for you (or for the environment). In contrast, he heralds the virtues of local, small-scale producers who call themselves “beyond organic.” Pollan’s book is already on the bestseller lists and it’s sparking serious discussion–also check out Carol Ness’ fine front-page story in yesterday’s San Francisco Chronicle.
