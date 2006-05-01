The Return of Free Music

Last night at midnight Napster got closer to its free music exchange roots, launching a site that lets the public listen to any song in the Napster collection in its entirety up to five times, no charge. The sound quality isn’t as good as it is for a monthly subscription, but it’s decent. The only catch is a short ad appears every three songs. While Yahoo and other services have similar free music offers, Napster’s has fewer ads and doesn’t require any particular browser or application to load. And, its collection is huge. Bloggers will appreciate the links section where you can link back to Napster’s songs to build playlists. Being able to e-mail songs to friends, easily, is also a bonus.