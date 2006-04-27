What’s in a Game Name?

Naming a product is an art unto itself. Every company pours money into choosing the right label, one that will grab the public. Nintendo, the venerable gaming giant, announced today that its new console, codenamed “Revolution” to reflect its goal of changing the video-game game, was going to be called “Wii.” That’s pronounced “we.”

Give it a moment. Here comes the awkward silence, followed by snickering, and then the jokes — “Lets go home and play with your Wii.” Or, “You should see my Wii.”

Did Nintendo make a marketing blunder with the wii-erd new name? Or will the name catch on?