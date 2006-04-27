Green Apples

A recent Apple announcement went largely under the radar. The company announced that it is expanding its recycling program to include free recycling of old computers and iPods for customers who buy new machines at the company’s online and retail stores.

Apple’s not the only computer company going more green. Dell has taken good steps in this direction too. And last week the two were recognized as being among the ten most environmentally aggressive companies by the Sierra Club. The others included Bank of America, eBay, Google, HP, McGraw-Hill, Starbucks, Wells Fargo, and Whole Foods. With energy prices going up, global warming in the news, and social responsibility becoming a larger part of business, more companies are engaging in environmentally friendly practices.

What does your company do to be green?