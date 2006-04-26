Turning off the Tube

This week (now that it’s half over) is TV-Turnoff Week. The news not only came too late for me to even ponder the white dot, but I hadn’t heard of a specific week dedicated to this before. No doubt it’s better to read a book, than, say, watch this. I probably do watch too much useless fluff on the tube, but it’s hard for me to imagine never watching TV again. To be fair, I admit that my TV doesn’t have cable, which makes it far likelier that I’ll land on Public Television. PBS has taught me quite a bit over the years: how to count in Spanish, the history of baseball, the history of jazz…not to mention this addicting series. Giving up PBS as part of TV-Turnoff week seems counter-intuitive. Instead of avoiding television, why not campaign to make TV better, more educational? There have already been steps in that direction, including LazyTown.