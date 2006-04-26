What’s the Alternative?

If high prices at the pump have made you more curious about alternative fuels, Popular Mechanics compares a variety of options this month. Given that gas prices may only get worse in the summer, it is an interesting primer for anyone filling up the tank–and anyone concerned about our energy situation.
Which alternative fuels hold the most promise for you? For your company? And, given the talk of oil price manipulation and a “windfall profits” tax, what role must business play in creating a sensible energy policy?