How to Stay Awake in Boring Meetings

This just popped up in my inbox… ___

Do you keep falling asleep in meetings and seminars? What about those long and boring conference calls? Here’s a way to change all of that.

1. Before (or during) the next meeting, seminar, or conference call, prepare yourself by drawing a square. I find that 5″ x 5″ is a good size. Divide the card into columns-five across and five down. That will give you 25 one-inch blocks.

2. Write one of the following words/phrases in each block:

Synergy, strategic fit, core competencies, best practice, bottom line, revisit, expeditious, to tell you the truth (or “the truth is), 24/7, out of the loop, benchmark, value-added, proactive, win-win, think outside the box, fast track, result-driven, knowledge base, at the end of the day, touch base, mindset, client focus(ed), paradigm, game plan, leverage.

3. Now check off the appropriate block when you hear one of those words/phrases.

4. When you get five blocks horizontally, vertically, or diagonally stand up and shout “BULLSHIT!”

“Real Testimonials” from satisfied players, after the jump…