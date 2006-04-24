Thought for Food

I received my May issue of the magazine in the mail today — yes, I subscribe — and I was struck by the thought that this very well could be Fast Company ‘s first food issue.

I was also struck, while reading a report from the Stanford Graduate School of Business that we’re not the only people looking to the world of food for innovative ideas. The report, Introducing New Ideas — The Dangers of Mixing Foie Gras and Arugula, Marguerite Rigoglioso looks at how some of the most successful and innovative chefs reach their peaks because they combined disparate cuisines and cooking methods in ways unpursued previously.

Professor Hayagreeva Rao, professor of organizational behavior, and his co-researchers, Rodolphe Durand of the HEC School of Management in Paris and Philippe Monin of EM Lyon, observed how categorical boundaries can be blurred over time by studying one of the most categorically constricted industries in the world—the French haute cuisine restaurant business.

The piece also looks at what kind of cook needs to be experimenting for others to follow her lead.

Might make a nice appetizer to the May issue!