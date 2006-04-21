HD DVD Debuts and Disappears

The next-gen HD DVD format appeared in stores this week. Toshiba introduced two players, a basic $499 model and a premium model for $799. And the machines have already sold out . The fact that the initial batch was relatively small (reportedly 10,000 to 15,000 units) undoubtedly helped. Still, the sales are surprising considering how few films have been released — The Last Samurai, Phantom of the Opera and Serenity. It helps that Netflix is carrying those HD discs and they are selling well on Amazon (cult sci-fi film Serenity was number 149 on Amazon’s DVD charts when I checked last night).

Despite the solid start, the future success of HD DVD is still questionable. There will be a steady trickle of films each week, but by the end of the summer, Sony’s rival Blu-ray format will be released and HD DVD won’t have the market to itself. Though Blu-ray players have been announced at higher prices of $1000+, many expect Sony to put up a good fight. While the two formats will create confusion for consumers, hopefully the competition will quickly reduce the cost of the players.

How cheap does a high definition movie player need to be for you to buy one?