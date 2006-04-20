Next to Built to Last

There’s a great interview in Knowledge@Wharton today with Mark Thompson and Stewart Emery, co-authors of Success Built to Last, which they wrote with Jerry Porras — who wrote Built to Last with Jim Collins . (Phew! What a tangled web of authorship.)

The piece, How Successful People Stay Successful considers how the new book amplifies on the ideas and findings of the previous work: Can the characteristics of successful businesses also be applied to people? Are there common characteristics among those who are consistently successful?

The answer, it seems, is yes. A couple of the qualities mentioned in the Q&A mirror those outlined by James Champy in his 2003 essay The Hidden Qualities of Great Leaders. Maybe the elements of success are more universal than we think!