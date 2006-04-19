Unnecessary Innovation?

The judges on American Inventor shot this fellow down — watch how quickly their expressions shifted from amusement to near-disdain — but I wonder: Perhaps the Therapy Buddy is a good idea? (Sign in may be required.)

Naming aside — Big Hug, Warm Fuzzy, or something else less therapy-oriented might be more palatable — this product might very well meet a very real need. Sure, you wouldn’t leave home with it or perhaps even let too many folks know you had one (OK, maybe your drumming circle), but when was the last time you needed a hug and your parents or family weren’t readily at hand?

There are a lot of lonely people in the world. There’s got to be a way to market to them without further stigmatizing or belittling loneliness.