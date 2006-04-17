Last year I happened to be in London on Work Your Proper Hours Day , another thing we should think about borrowing from the Brits. Seeing Keith’s Friday posting, I was curious to see what has happened since. Seems they’re still toiling like Bob Crachit over there, despite having the unions on their side.

The thing that was especially cunning about their holiday was its timing. Feb. 24, 2006 was the day most Britons who do unpaid overtime finish the “free” days they give their company, and finally start earning for themselves. Now that’s a stunning way to make the point.

The site even provides a handy online unpaid overtime calculator to help you figure out when you can celebrate paying off your own long hours debt.

In America these days, that’s likely to fall somewhere near St. Patrick’s Day. Wonder when that holiday might fall in France…