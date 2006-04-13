Shopping Spree

Sure, you’ve read plenty about Wal-Mart in Fast Company in recent years. About the high cost of everyday low prices. About a CEO who said no to Wal-Mart. But you haven’t experienced what it’s like to shop with Charles Fishman, our resident Wal-Mart expert, a man who visited more than 100 Wal-Marts while reporting his recent bestseller. Until now. Today’s Washington Post roams the aisles with Charles for a revealing store tour.