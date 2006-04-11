Fast Food, Farther Afield

Say what? (Don’t talk with your mouth full!) When I order at the takeout window of my local McDonald’s, I might be talking to someone in Honolulu? Sure enough, for the last year-plus, the Big Mac of fast food has been working with a call center that handles drive-through orders at 40 restaurants around the country .

Forget offshoring. Let’s talk about out-of-state-sourcing. (OK, so it’s a stretch. Maybe my coinage won’t catch on.)

I can understand some of the efficiency and cost-savings aspects of this experiment, but it gives me little hope for what might otherwise seem to be a dead-end job — and one sought my many people who deserve better. What does it mean for fast-food franchise management development, customer-facing service improvements, and the overall morale of Mickey D workers?

If you’re good with people, but you flip burgers, where do you turn? If you’re lucky, now just the registers and another retail job in the future. Because the customer service aspect and nascent sales training — up sell, cross sell — has been diminished.

(I also wonder whether this presages a move to McDonald’s with no walk ins or table seating. But that feels a little too Soylent Green for my tastes.)

Food for thought…