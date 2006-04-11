Leading Ideas: Pausing in Pursuit

My girlfriend Daryn was nice enough to hit me over head with this point recently. Over dinner last week, she stumped me with a simple question. She asked, “When was the last time you can remember not thinking about your business?” I plumbed the depths of my memory, but amazingly I couldn’t think of a time. I wanted to have an answer so badly, but simply didn’t. It shocked me. I realized how prone I was to letting my pursuits become all consuming. It created an opening. Thank you Daryn.

Consider This:

It’s easy to want more. You might want to achieve more, be more, or have more. For the most part this is good. It’s the hunger that drives you to learn and grow (and the engine of a free-market society). But BEWARE – hunger also has a very dark side. It can blind you. Caught up in the pursuit of something more, you can forget how to be happy with the wonderful things you’ve already got. You can forget how to enjoy the ride.

Question: When was the last time you can remember completely putting down your pursuit?