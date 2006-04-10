The Young Shan’t Lead Them

Meanwhile, in the military services, the Army is discovering that more and more young officers are deciding to leave. While many people signed on in a patriotic outbreak following September 11 and the subsequent war, now that the realities of being in the business of warfare are becoming more clear, the young leaders aren’t having it. So they’re leaving as soon as they can.
What might the military do to slow this elite flight? And in a larger question, if your business is experiencing this — or something like it — how might your organization become more conducive to young leaders?