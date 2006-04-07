You Have to Watch This Video!

The saga of the Star Wars Kid is finally nearing an end. Ghyslain Raza, the Canadian boy immortalized in a viral Internet video seen by millions, had sued those who first distributed the infamous clip, which features him swinging a stick around to lightsaber sound effects. Raza hadn’t asked for his instant celebrity and was none too pleased by the results–classmates ridiculed him at school and in the streets. He and his family had been seeking about $350,000 Canadian (just over $300,000 U.S.) They settled for an undisclosed amount.