You Have to Watch This Video!

The saga of the Star Wars Kid is finally nearing an end. Ghyslain Raza, the Canadian boy immortalized in a viral Internet video seen by millions, had sued those who first distributed the infamous clip, which features him swinging a stick around to lightsaber sound effects. Raza hadn’t asked for his instant celebrity and was none too pleased by the results–classmates ridiculed him at school and in the streets. He and his family had been seeking about $350,000 Canadian (just over $300,000 U.S.) They settled for an undisclosed amount.
Videos are posted on the Web every day, many by creators hoping for their 15 seconds of fame. But for every Andy Milonakis and Andy Samberg who have had their life changed for the better, there’s a Star Wars kid who had his life complicated by videos others post. With the rising use of video online, we will only see more quirky clips and instant celebrities, whether those on tape like it or not.