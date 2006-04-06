Fast Company… on the Air!

If you’d like to learn more about the ideas of Keith Hammonds, author of the August 2005 issue’s feature Why We Hate HR , be sure to tune into an upcoming free Web event organized by Ultimate Software.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, on Tuesday, April 11, 2006, the provider of Web-based payroll and workforce management tools will offer a Webcast with Keith, who wonders why so many HR people want to hang out in the same room with him.

You can register online.

During the event, Keith will explain why he’s revised some of his opinions — and why he stands behind others. Perhaps more importantly to folks in the HR profession, he’ll outline how human resource workers can move to the next level of HR leadership.