Bladder In A Bottle

Another of this year’s Fast 50 winners is making headlines. Anthony Atala, written up by FC writer Chuck Salter last month , is attracting international attention today with the announcement that his university team has successfully implanted and examined seven healthy lab-grown bladders.

That’s good news for folks waiting in line for organ donors. With further bladder trials planned for later this year, start-up firm Tengion Inc. (“Regenerative medicine brought to life”) may begin its trek through the Byzantine FDA-approval process by year’s end. And bladders are just the beginning; other projects Atala is investigating include lab-grown kidneys, hearts and even fingers.