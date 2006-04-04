Bladder In A Bottle

Another of this year’s Fast 50 winners is making headlines. Anthony Atala, written up by FC writer Chuck Salter last month, is attracting international attention today with the announcement that his university team has successfully implanted and examined seven healthy lab-grown bladders.
That’s good news for folks waiting in line for organ donors. With further bladder trials planned for later this year, start-up firm Tengion Inc. (“Regenerative medicine brought to life”) may begin its trek through the Byzantine FDA-approval process by year’s end. And bladders are just the beginning; other projects Atala is investigating include lab-grown kidneys, hearts and even fingers.