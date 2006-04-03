April Fool’s Play

You might have missed it because Google introduced it over the weekend (I know I just got the 411 today), but the April Fool’s Day announcement of its new service, Google Romance , was just that — an April Fool’s joke.

Google wasn’t the only organization to hold up some holiday humor. Per the Washington Post‘s Rob Pegoraro, Slashdot, OpenOffice, and the Mac newsletter TidBits also joined in on the josh.

What do you think of such humorous announcements and Web pranks? Is it appropriate for esteemed enterprises — perhaps even your own — to try to pull one over your customers’ and clients’ eyes? How fast and loose do you play with the respect your partners have for you and your work?