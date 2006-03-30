advertisement
Games People Play

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The fine folks at Blockdot have developed a new game that might be up the alley of Fast Company readers. The game: Office Invaders. The goal: Fire rubber bands at your enemies in order to reach the executive suite on the 20th floor.

File under: Friday fun. Only a day early!

