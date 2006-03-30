How to Organize a Protest

On Monday, around 500,000 people in Los Angeles turned out to protest proposed federal legislation that would tighten U.S. immigration law by making it a felony to cross the border illegally and help those trying to do so. Immigration issues aside, I found interesting two LA Times articles about the protests, and how they were organized and gained momentum through both new- and old-school methods. The bulk of the protesters were mobilized through the work of Spanish-language DJs who put aside their differences and mobilized half a million people in the Los Angeles area. At the same time, the nearly 40,000 students in southern California who walked out of school to protest the proposed laws were mobilized through e-mail, instant messages, and MySpace.com postings.