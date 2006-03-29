advertisement
Reputational Insurance

By Heath Row1 minute Read

One of the more surprising comments I heard at SXSW Interactive this year was made by Doc Searls during a panel discussion revisiting the Cluetrain Manifesto. When asked which companies and organizations he thought were clued in, Searls didn’t hesitate before saying Microsoft.

Microsoft? Searls held up their Channel 9 project and Robert Scoble as examples. And an article early this month in the Wall Street Journal explored how the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation holds a halo above Microsoft, improving its reputation (subscription required).

Does charitable giving make up for an organization’s failings and foibles? Can Bill Gates buy himself love?

