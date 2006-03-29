Avian Anxiety

Yesteray, The New York Times devoted its entire science section to the threat of Avian flu becoming a global pandemic. It took something of an on-the-one hand, on-the-other perspective, but the stories, particularly those about the 1918 flu pandemic, definitely sent a chill down this reader’s spine.

Unaddressed in the stories was the issue of corporate preparedness. What, if anything, are your companies doing to plan for ths possibility of bird flu disrupting business operations? Do you think the threat is overly hyped or not taken seriously enough?