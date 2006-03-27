Distributing Idea Development

Fast Company cofounding editor William Taylor penned a useful piece for Sunday’s edition of the International Herald Tribune. Entitled “Here’s an Idea: Let Everyone Have Ideas,” the article concentrates on the innovation practices of Rhode Island-based Rite-Solutions.

One interesting project at the company is an internal ideas market in which employees invest in conceptual stocks. These investments are in effect votes for which initiatives get formal recognition, backing, and leverage.

How do you solicit, identify, and give the nod to the best new ideas where you work?