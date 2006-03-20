Advice from Autodesk

Also in today’s Journal, a conversation with Carol Bartz, (Online subscription required.) who’s been CEO of Autodesk for 14 years. 14 years! Her insights read like classic Fast Company stuff:

Don’t rest on your honeymoon-period laurels.

Don’t typecast your employees, or hold a grudge.

Motivate others by believing in the company.

Change with the business landscape.

Invest in your business during downturns.

Gain knowledge outside your company.

Know when to step inside aside.

In these days of short executive tenures and scarcity of women at the top, it’s nice to see a woman holding the helm for 14 years. And the advice is solid. What think you?

Update: Last list item changed thanks to the eagle eyes of Nilofer Merchant.