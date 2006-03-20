Advice from Autodesk

Also in today’s Journal, a conversation with Carol Bartz, (Online subscription required.) who’s been CEO of Autodesk for 14 years. 14 years! Her insights read like classic Fast Company stuff:
- Don’t rest on your honeymoon-period laurels.
- Don’t typecast your employees, or hold a grudge.
- Motivate others by believing in the company.
- Change with the business landscape.
- Invest in your business during downturns.
- Gain knowledge outside your company.
- Know when to step
aside.
In these days of short executive tenures and scarcity of women at the top, it’s nice to see a woman holding the helm for 14 years. And the advice is solid. What think you?
Update: Last list item changed thanks to the eagle eyes of Nilofer Merchant.