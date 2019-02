There’s a great article in today’s New York Times about the reintroduction of iTulips , a F****d Company -like site that shuttered three years ago.

Did it pick up where it left off after the bust — our own tulip bust? While F****d Company has remained basically the same, iTulips is reportedly taking a different tack this go ’round. So, what did they learn in the new economy?

It’s easy to poke fun at irrational exuberance. It’s harder to take it seriously and know what to do about it.