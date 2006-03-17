Gathering Clouds at Tulane

No one would disagree with the fact that Tulane President Scott Cowen has done a hell of a job bringing his university back from the brink following Hurricane Katrina (access code required). But not everyone has supported his attempt to remake the school in the ensuing months. Yesterday, a group of students and alumnae of Newcomb College, Tulane’s longtime women’s college, filed a lawsuit against the school. Their goal is to stop Cowen and Tulane’s board from shutting down Newcomb, as it has announced it will do in July. The suit claimed “irreparable injury, loss and damage” if the Board is not restrained from eliminating Newcomb Memorial College or reallocating funds derived from the $41 million Newcomb endowment.