There’s a great story in today’s Washington Post about a hair salon that opens at 5 a.m. in order to meet the appointment needs of its type-A clientele.

While I might not wake before dawn to get a haircut, I’ve always found it challenging to break away from work during the day for basic life maintenance errands like this. And the story raises a deeper question:

Are you there for your customers and employees when they need you? To what lengths do you go to in order to make sure you are?