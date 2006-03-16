advertisement
Communicating with Customers

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Earlier this week, I was in Austin, Texas, for SXSW Interactive. It was a wonderful conference, and I learned a lot. I also reconnected with a lot of people — and made some new friends and business connections.

So last night, I went through all of the business cards I’d accumulated over the last few days in order to email people a follow up to our conversations and discussions while in Austin.

One of those cards was for the Iron Works Barbecue, where I ate lunch one day. Whenever I travel, I pick up business cards for the restaurants I try in order to keep track of where I ate. Iron Works’s card didn’t just include a URL for their Web site, it included an email address for a man named Roland.

So I emailed Roland to tell him I enjoyed my meal there — and to thank them for carrying Big Red, a tasty regional soft drink that’s basically red cream soda.

You know what? Roland emailed me back. His email was short and to the point: He hopes I’ll come back, and they’ll be sure to keep a lot of Big Red on hand.

He didn’t have to do that, but I’m glad he did. And I think even more highly of the Iron Works. Right on, Roland.

P.S. If you’d like to see some reports from SXSW, check out this roundup of my coverage.

