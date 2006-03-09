Dealing with Regime Change at the Office

“I just got in, after a business trip to Texas, and five people were gone. Gone. The COO and four others. Just like that.”

It’s always a shock when colleagues are fired. But what makes this particular case so startling is that the person to be taken by surprise was the CEO. Even she didn’t know her colleagues were being terminated.

How could that happen? She’d recently sold her technology business. Agreeing to stay on for a two-year earn out meant she was available to advise and she was still visible as a figure head. But she wasn’t in charge any more. She knew that — and now her employees knew it too.

Regime change is hard on everyone. Whether it’s a new CEO or a new owner, changes of control almost always begin with platitudinous statements about how everything will stay the same. Don’t believe it. There really is no such thing as a seamless transition. The CEO who stays on to try to effect that, with the best will in the world, often makes things worse: now there are two bosses. Where do your loyalties lie? Sooner or later, everyone has to look to the future. It can feel disloyal — that’s why it’s so painful. But you have to think about your future too.

You’ll almost always sense regime change before it’s official. The grapevine’s working overtime; there seem to be a lot of unspecified meetings. This is unavoidable; the CEO wants everyone to stay focused on the day-to-day business, and many negotiations break down. Don’t take the secrecy personally and try not to get too absorbed in water-cooler speculation. Your best protection is outstanding performance.

In any change of control, the first question that everyone inevitably asks is: Will there be layoffs? Many new managements will insist that there won’t be — even before they know for sure. Saying there will be no layoffs is a little like saying there will be “no new taxes.” Everyone means it at the time, but times change.This is the point at which more seasoned employees normally start to look for new jobs. They’d rather jump than be pushed. That isn’t necessarily the wrong thing to do — but before you follow suit, make sure you aren’t prejudging the future before it’s happened. Leave if you are going to something wildly better — don’t leave just because you’re sulking. There’s a great deal of opportunity inside regime change if you can position yourself correctly. And severance payments have probably funded more entrepreneurship and career changes than any Act of Congress.