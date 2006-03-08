The Wal-Mart Blog: Is Wal-Mart’s Factory Inspections Program a Fraud?

One of the areas where Wal-Mart is proudest of its own performance is in the energetic program it runs to monitor the working conditions in overseas factories that make the stuff we all buy at Wal-Mart.

The last thing Wal-Mart wants is a sweat-shop scandal — the news that the products in the stores may be cheap, but only because the people who make those products are treated miserably.

In 2004, Wal-Mart conducted 12,500 inspections of factories that supply it with products directly — factories that make a whole variety of house-branded products for Wal-Mart. That’s 34 inspections a day, seven days a week. Indeed, Wal-Mart inspected every single factory that makes products for the company at least once — 5,300 factories in 60 countries around the world. Wal-Mart has a staff of more than 200 fulltime global inspectors.

It’s the most extensive factory inspection effort of any single company in the world — aimed at making sure that the people who make toys or blue jeans Americans buy off the shelf at Wal-Mart are treated in a civilized fashion.

But if you look closely at Wal-Mart’s own 44-page report of its performance (issued last June), Wal-Mart’s factory inspection program begins to look like an energetic PR effort, more than a serious effort to protect factory workers.

Of the 12,500 inspections in 2004, only 8 percent were surprise inspections. That means 92 percent of Wal-Mart’s inspections of factories in Bangladesh and Nicaragua and China were announced in advance — the Wal-Mart inspectors made an appointment to come see how the factory was run.