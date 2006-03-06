The Wal-Mart Blog: Day One

Fast Company senior writer Charles Fishman , who has been with the magazine since Issue #1, is the author of a bestselling book about Wal-Mart, The Wal-Mart Effect, which grew out of a story he wrote for Fast Company called, “The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know.” (A chapter of the book was excerpted in Fast Company ’s January/February issue, “The Man Who Said No to Wal-Mart .”)

The Wal-Mart Effect has caused quite a stir — Fishman has been interviewed on NPR and CNN, reviewed everywhere from Business Week and USA Today to the Denver Post, and the book spent three weeks on the bestseller lists of both the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. The Economist said The Wal-Mart Effect is “the most satisfying” of the Wal-Mart books, and “has frequent unexpected insights.” The Economist then used the book’s ideas to frame its own story on Wal-Mart — “Measuring the Wal-Mart effect.”

We’ve asked Charles Fishman to guest-host the Fast Company blog this week, to do a series of postings on the ways Wal-Mart is talking about changing its business; to look at how seriously we should take those changes; to consider their possible wider impact, and Wal-Mart’s chances for success.

When You Want to Treat the World Better, Who You Gonna Call? ‘Stakeholders’

Wal-Mart is currently advertising to fill two new and fascinating jobs at the Bentonville home office: director of global ethics, and senior director of stakeholder engagement

The ethics job got a burst of media attention last week — Wal-Mart’s director of global ethics “plays a critical strategic role by promoting ethical behavior globally, facilitating proper decision-making, and ensuring that ethics is embedded into key business processes.” The posting makes it clear the job will have its bare-knuckled Wal-Mart moments. The right candidate must be “able and willing to take a difficult or unpopular position if necessary,” and the right person will maintain “rationality in tense interpersonal situations.”

Having a chief of ethical business practices isn’t all that unusual — since 1992, there has been an association of people with that job. Companies from AOL Time Warner and Burger King to Clorox and Halliburton are members. As is Wal-Mart. The ethics responsibilities are not new at Wal-Mart, they are simply being put in a separate job to give them more visibility.