advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Wal-Mart of Persuasion

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Another sign bad PR is getting to Wal-Mart? The giant retailer recently tapped former Atlanta mayor and United Nations ambassador Andrew Young to head its new Working Families for Wal-Mart committee — a group charged with defending the store’s wage and health-care policies from mounting criticism by labor groups, filmmakers, and others.

“I’ve watched the attacks, and I think the critics have it wrong,” Young writes in today’s Atlanta-Journal Constitution. In Young’s telling, Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton brought poor, rural folk the same goods available in big city stores at prices they can afford — a veritable modern-day retail Robin Hood. He praises the store as the nation’s largest private employer and quotes surveys showing its regular shoppers are low-income earners who “need Wal-Mart’s low prices the most.”

Young urges those who care about the poor to “step up, speak out and join this national discussion.”

So what do you say?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life