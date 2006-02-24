advertisement
Spin Yourself

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

“On each gig, you must be marketing your worth, marketing Me Inc. You can go too far (think Dennis Kozlowski or Martha Stewart), but you constantly have to spin-doctor. If you don’t, you have what I call ‘engineer’s mentality’–and I am an engineer by training. People with an engineer’s mentality believe that truth and virtue will automatically be their own reward. That’s a crock.”
–Tom Peters, co-author, “In Search of Excellence”

