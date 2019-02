Monday’s New York Times features an editorial that takes a somewhat soft stance on whether ISPs and telcos should be able to offer tiered network access to commercial partners — i.e., giving Wal-Mart a fast connection while giving Ma & Pa Mercantile a slow to no connection.

What do you think: Should everyone online get the same connection speed and bandwidth? Or should telcos and ISPs be able to determine how quickly people online get access to the information they’re seeking?