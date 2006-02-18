advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video Games: The New Hollywood?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Today’s Wall Street Journal features an awesome article on how video games are reshaping the entertainment business. The piece features a list of the 25 most powerful people in the industry.

Several companies previously profiled in Fast Company are included in the roundup, including Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, and Best Buy — showing gaming’s ever-closer relationship with more traditional technology businesses.

The list also names some inspiring individuals, including Tony Hawk. What video game makers are fast companies in your opinion?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life