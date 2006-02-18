Video Games: The New Hollywood?

Today’s Wall Street Journal features an awesome article on how video games are reshaping the entertainment business . The piece features a list of the 25 most powerful people in the industry.

Several companies previously profiled in Fast Company are included in the roundup, including Microsoft, Sony, Electronic Arts, and Best Buy — showing gaming’s ever-closer relationship with more traditional technology businesses.

The list also names some inspiring individuals, including Tony Hawk. What video game makers are fast companies in your opinion?