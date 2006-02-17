Putting a Face on Fast

What does “fast” look like? It’s a question we ponder daily here at Fast Company , as we work to discover the best and brightest companies and the smartest people to cover in the magazine and on the Web.

But leave it to Crispin Porter + Bogusky to actually come up with a ‘fast’ creature — at least one as channeled through the testosterone-infused cranium of a guy between, say 18 and 49. Yesterday at the Playboy headquarters (of course), Alex Bogusky and Kerri Martin, director of brand innovation for Volkswagen of America, unveiled the gremlin, a demonic looking black resin icon, sort of a Mr. Potato Head for the hot rod set. It’s the spirit (and satanic-sounding voice) of CP+B’s new ad campaign for VW’s GTI, which debuted this week during the Olympics. In the ads, the critter urges young male drivers to indulge their pedal-to-the-metal urges with the tagline, “Make Friends with your Fast,” girlfriends and cops be damned. It’s a little creepy but, as they gently pointed out, I’m not the target demo.

Along with a dazzling array of media ‘expressions’ of this campaign (ranging from hooded sweatshirts to Google-mapped Web sites showing the coolest curves), the agency has developed the official GTI site that lets you customize your own machine, then take it out for a joyride.

And it’s providing “thought leadership” on the subject of over-pimped cars, taking the stand that this whole tuning culture thing has gone over the top. It’s response: www.unpimpmeinauto.com, a sophomorically funny site in which Helga, a Teutonic blonde dominatrix and her sidekick, a caricature of a German engineer, find various ways — including hurling by an authentic trebuchet — to destroy overly-souped-up sportscars. (Not yet live, but keep watching.) “I was so excited that we got to build a war machine,” says Bogusky, sounding just like a man who’s in touch with his inner Fast.