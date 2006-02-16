Netflix’ing the Bird

Even though Netflix is widely reported to court its customers by providing a top-of-the-line customer experience , recent reports shed light on some possible chinks in the online service’s armor.

Turns out that Netflix slows the service of its most active renters. To wit: New subscribers and infrequent renters are often given preferential service. Frequent renters end up receiving the next DVDs in their queues more slowly, and they may wait awhile for new releases.

While, as an avid Netflix renter, I’m somewhat disappointed — this kind of makes sense: Infrequent renters make Netflix more money; active renters cost more to maintain because of fulfillment labor. What do you think?