It’s Easy Street Being Green…

It was the only Super Bowl ad that stopped me cold: Was that really Kermit the Frog, shilling his froggy self in the second quarter? And was he actually sitting on top of an SUV??? I mean, sure it was a hybrid SUV, the Ford Escape Hybrid, which is said to be the most fuel-efficient SUV out there. But that certainly doesn’t make it fuel-efficient, it just makes it relatively not quite as gas-guzzling. Green, I guess, is in the eye of the beholder.
All that aside, what really surprised me was the image of sweet old Kermit selling anything at all. Maybe I missed something, but I thought the Sesame Street/Muppets crew stayed away from all that advertising stuff. That’s why it’s on public television, right? Then again, Sesame Street is now sponsored by McDonald’s. Guess I should get ready to see Cookie Monster snarfing down a Big Mac and exclaiming “I’m Lovin It!”