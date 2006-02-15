It’s Easy Street Being Green…

It was the only Super Bowl ad that stopped me cold: Was that really Kermit the Frog, shilling his froggy self in the second quarter? And was he actually sitting on top of an SUV??? I mean, sure it was a hybrid SUV, the Ford Escape Hybrid, which is said to be the most fuel-efficient SUV out there. But that certainly doesn’t make it fuel-efficient, it just makes it relatively not quite as gas-guzzling. Green, I guess, is in the eye of the beholder.