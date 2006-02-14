A 4,000-Year-Old Valentine Marketing Opportunity

Here’s what I hope my husband gives me for Valentine’s Day: a replica of a 4,000 year old Sumerian tablet, about the size of a cell phone, that is inscribed with what’s been identified as the world’s oldest love poem. The New York Times reported today that the tiny tablet , which had been tucked, unnoticed, in a corner of the Istanbul Museum of the Ancient Orient , contains a ballad in which a priestess professes her love for a king, in surprisingly frisky language. “You have captivated me,” she writes, “Let me stand trembling before you. Bridegroom, I would be taken to the bedchamber.”

Reading on, you discover that the bridegroom did just that.

But here’s what I found most intriguing about this story: the only reason the tablet has come to light is that a Turkish shirt company, Bisse, which is known for its support for archeological studies, funded a special display of the artifact, and promoted the exhibit by giving away replicas of the love poem at its stores.

Talk about a branding opportunity! The museum is happy, the shirtmaker is happy, and thousands of lovers are getting a rare opportunity to express their affection in words penned long before Hallmark cornered the valentine market. And that’s a product promotion that even a curmudgeon could love.